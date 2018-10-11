Tamil Thalaivas suffered yet another loss, their third on the trot, in the Pro Kabaddi Legue, this time at the hands of Bengaluru Bulls in Chennai. In their fourth match in as many days, Thalaivas went down 37-48 against Bengaluru on Wednesday.

For Bengaluru, Pawan Sehrawat produced a remarkable performance and scored 20 points. But an injury during the second half saw him taken out of the game.

The only good thing for the Thalaivas from the game was the form of Ajay Thakur who kept them in the game for a long time and scored 20 points. It was again the defence of the team that let them down.

Beginning on tight note, Thalaivas trailed Bulls 8-9 after 11 minutes of play. Pawan and Ajay scored consistent points for their teams and had set the tone for an exciting contest.

But Pawan had other plans. Bulls, leading 15-11 after 15 minutes, jumped to a 27-12 lead at half time, thanks to Pawan.

In an exhibition of best kabaddi on Wednesday, Pawan completed two super raids, one of five and another of four, turn the match on its head.

An allout early in the second half added to Thalaivas misery as they fell behind 15-34 after 24 minutes. Failing to recover after Pawan’s exceptional play, the Thalaivas surrendered the match. With less than 10 minutes to go, Bengaluru Bulls led 40-23 and looked on course to a comfortable victory.

Ajay Thakur continued to fight for Tamil Thalaivas as he scored two quick raids to make the score 25-41 with seven minutes remaining. An allout for Thalaivas in the next minute made the score 29-42.