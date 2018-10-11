Board of Control for Cricket in India chief selector MSK Prasad on Thursday insisted that his panel and the team management are on the “same page” after discards Murali Vijay and Karun Nair stated that there was a lack of communication from the board.

Vijay and Nair went on record to state that there was no communication from either the selectors or team management regarding their exclusion from the Test side. “Team management and selection committee are always on the same page. We are very, very clear on our selection policy and I stand by that,” Prasad said during a media interaction on Hyderabad.

The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai met the selection panel on Wednesday along with the team management, comprising of captain Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma to enquire about the communication process and the policy employed.

It has been learnt that from now on, every selection meeting will be followed by a press conference to ensure that the media doesn’t draw conjectures about the selection policy. It has been done at the behest of Vinod Rai.