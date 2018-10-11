Jharkhand beat Services by 25 runs to finish on top of the Vijay Hazare Trophy League in Chennai on Thursday. Haryana finished second behind Jharkhand and qualified for the knockout phase, PTI reported.

In other matches, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir registered victories.

Brief scores: J&K 272 for seven in 50 overs Ahmad Omar Banday 79 (99b, 10x4, 2x6), Shubham Khajuria 72 (72b, 6x4, 3x6) beat Assam 193 in 48.2 overs Amit Sinha 81 (108b, 8x4, 2x6), Irfan Pathan three for 38, Umar Nazir three for 54

Points: J & K 4 ; Assam 0.

Gujarat 214 for nine in 50 overs (Parthiv Patel 37, Priyank Panchal 50 (65) Rujul Bhatt 38) beat Bengal 173 in 44.2 overs; Manoj Tiwary 34, Sudip Chatterjee 36, Rush Kalaria three for 31).

Points : Gujarat 4; Bengal 0.

Jharkhand 290 in 50 overs Saurabh Tiwary 65 (64b, 2x4, 4x6s) Kumar Deobrat 88 (112b, 5x4, 4x6s), Anukul Roy 58 (43b, 3x4, 4x6s) beat Services 265 in 47.4 overs G. Rahul Singh 75 (92b, 6x4s, 2x6), Rajat Paliwal 68 (75b, 7x4), Varun Aaron four for 55,Anukul Roy 4 for 53).

Points : Jharkhand 4 ; Services 0.