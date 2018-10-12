On the eve of the second Test against India, West Indies were left complaining about the lack of net bowlers in Hyderabad. While the Indian team got their full quota of net bowlers, West Indies had to be content with only a single net bowler.

“We don’t have to generally ask for net bowlers. It’s pretty much part of the MoU signed between the two boards before the series. But we got to the ground and found only one guy was around,” a Cricket West Indies (CWI) team official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

According to the report, the situation was different on Thursday. West Indies had a full quota of net bowlers with leg-spinners, off-spinners and even one chinaman bowler. Though seven more net bowlers were present on the ground for West Indies later in the day, the team management expressed their displeasure.

“By the time the 7 arrived, all our top-order batsmen were done with their sessions, having faced literally one bowler and another make-shift one. We can’t overuse our own bowlers in a practice session before a Test. Eventually only the likes of (Devendra) Bishoo and the lower order got to face the net bowlers,” the official said.