Australia captain Tim Paine, his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed and everyone else in the cricket community hailed Usman Khawaja’s painstaking rearguard effort as “one of the great Test innings.

Opener Khawaja batted for eight hours and 44 minutes to help foil Pakistan’s victory bid as Australia clung on for an unlikely draw against Pakistan on Thursday in the series opener in Dubai. Travis Head (72) and Paine, who finished unbeaten on 61, played key supporting roles to take Australia to 362-8 and save the match.

Paine and number ten batsman Nathan Lyon (five not out) batted out the final 12.1 overs to snatch a draw, as Australia ended 100 short of a daunting 462-run target set by Pakistan.

“I am just really proud of the whole group, how they stuck to our plans and kept digging in. I am really proud of Usman, too, on one of the great Test innings,” said Paine.

“No, it doesn’t feel like a win. We were outplayed. Proud to get something out of it, but we can play a lot better in the next Test,” said Paine, with the second and final Test starting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Khawaja, whose best score was 26 in five previous Tests in Asia, admitted it was one of the best innings of his career.

“I normally never sweat through my shirt, but my shirt was drenched and my pants were drenched. That took it out of me a fair bit. I’ve never had an innings like that,” he said.

“To bat that long a period in Asia – it is a bit different. It shows a lot of guts and courage to do something like that,” added Khawaja, whose 524-minute knock was the second longest in a fourth innings in Test history.

After 4 long days in tough conditions, to come out and save the game on Day 5 like that is determination personified. Colossal knock @Uz_Khawaja, @tdpaine36 @travishead34 brilliant support and @NathLyon421 nerves of steel! Series alive. Love these boys!! 👏🏼 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) October 11, 2018

Well done @Uz_Khawaja !! Keep going boys!! — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) October 11, 2018

What a great show of resilience from Australia and in particular @Uz_Khawaja. This new Australian team walk away better off for this experience. #PakvAus — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 11, 2018

Well done @Uz_Khawaja 👏🏼. Now to save this test. — Rachael Haynes (@RachaelHaynes) October 11, 2018

Brilliant effort from the Aussie boys holding out for a draw🏏 @Uz_Khawaja well played champion 👏🏻👍🏻 @tdpaine36 all class 👌🏻 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) October 11, 2018

Great performance Usman Khawaja! Top effort by Australian team in very tough situation. This was Test cricket at it's best. Pakistan dominated the Test and should continue with same attitude in Abu Dhabi for 2nd Test. All the best boys. #PAKvAUS — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 11, 2018

Usman Khawaja has been on the ground for around 27 hours of play in this Test. He has been in the sheds for around an hour & a half.



That’s in Dubai - where it has been 38 degrees all week. Remarkable. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) October 11, 2018

Khawaja has now batted longer in this knock than he had in nine Test innings in Asia combined before entering this match #PAKvAUS — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) October 11, 2018

Usman Khawaja's 141 was the second highest score by an Australian batsman in the UAE - the biggest fourth innings score by any batsman in the country! #PAKvAUS #howzstat pic.twitter.com/XODtQSoRsk — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2018

Former England opening batsman Michael Atherton holds the record after his match-saving 185 not out against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1995 spanned 645 minutes.

Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan but emigrated to Australia in his childhood, said he was proud to have scored a hundred for his adopted country.

“It was mostly about getting a hundred for Australia on the last day of a match, trying to save a game. A lot of work goes into playing cricket at the highest level,” he said.

“I work as hard as anyone. I have worked my backside off for the past 10 years, day in, day out.”

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was also full of praise for Khawaja.

“I think I have seen one of the best innings in Test cricket, especially in the fourth innings. The way he batted he took Australia to a draw and played all his shots,” said Sarfraz.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who took only four wickets in the match, was defended by his skipper after Pakistan failed to close out victory.

“He (Yasir) had played the first Test after a year so you have to give him some margin (for error). He is our match-winner so, hopefully, he will bowl better in the next game,” said Sarfraz of Yasir, who went wicketless in the first innings.

“Look when we came today we were confident to win the Test, they fought hard and saved it and that’s the beauty of Test cricket.”

With inputs from AFP