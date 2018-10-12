⚡️🇯🇲 ¡El primer gol de Usain Bolt como futbolista profesional! ⚡️🇯🇲



Usain Bolt the footballer scored his first and second goals for Australia’s A-League side Central Coast Mariners during a trial match. His first goal in particular, was a classic striker’s finish. Bolt received the ball at the edge of the box, brushed aside the incoming defender, and hammered it home from a difficult angle.

Usain Bolt scored as many goals in his 75 minutes on the pitch vs Macarthur South West United as he completed passes:



• 2 passes completed

• 2 goals scored



The ultimate poacher. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/R7iLFUpfF8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 12, 2018

Even when he was winning medals for fun at world events as a sprinter, Bolt has made no secret of his love for football. He has had a trial with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund as well and is regularly seen at Old Trafford, cheering Manchester United on. And, all it took was a few touches to get two goals on the scoresheet.

The Jamaican is aiming to secure a contract with the Mariners and has put any doubts about his footballing skills to rest. Controlling a bouncing ball and unleashing a left-foot finish is not among the easiest skills that a footballer can execute. After scoring, Bolt celebrated in trademark style, something that added to the spectacle after the 32-year-old won his multiple Olympic and World Championships medals.

Bolt then capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score his second on 69 minutes before being substituted with the score at 4-0.

It was the first game Bolt has started since joining the A-League club in August for an indefinite trial.