Aaron Ramsey plans to stay at Arsenal for the rest of this season and not make a cut-price January move after the collapse of contract talks with the Premier League club.

Arsenal could attempt to cash in on the 27-year-old midfielder in the January transfer window, with top Premier League, La Liga and Serie A clubs reportedly monitoring the situation.

But Ramsey, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, said: “I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special.”

“Everything has been going great with the club. We thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that’s no longer the case. So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club now.”

The Wales international, who scored a stunning back-heel effort in Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Fulham on Sunday, has scored 59 goals in 338 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Cardiff in 2008.

Asked if he was disappointed that there was no contract on the table, Ramsey said: “That’s a decision they (Arsenal) have made and things happen in football. You just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best I can.”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said recently that Ramsey’s contract situation would not affect his performances.