India v West Indies, 2nd Test, day 2 live updates: Umesh picks six as WI are bowled out for 311
Live updates from day two of the second Test between India and West Indies in Hyderabad.
Live updates
Ind 43/0 after 5 overs (Shaw 25, Rahul 4)
The Windies bowlers have been indisciplined and India have made the most of that. There doesn’t seem to be a clear gameplan for either of the openers. Prithvi is particular has been severe on anything loose but Rahul seems to be a tad nervous.
Ind 15/0 after 1 over (Shaw 11, Rahul 3)
India are off to a flyer but that is just what Prithvi does. He will play his shots and Rahul need to just stay in there.
Ind 0/0 after 0 overs (Shaw 0, Rahul 0)
KL Rahul has been bowled or LBW in 10 of his last 12 Test match innings and that is something the WI bowlers would have taken note of. Shaw will look to make a good impression once again. Can the visitors bowl more intelligently at him? Indian innings all set to start.
WI 311 all out after 101.4 overs (Warrican 6)
And that is that. A superb morning for India. Umesh Yadav claimed all the three wickets to fall this morning and has helped the hosted wrap up things rather quickly. Just what Kohli would have been hoping for.
Career-best bowling figures for Umesh (26.4-3-88-6). He got movement and he made it count.
S Gabriel c Pant b Yadav 0 (1b)
WI 311/9 after 101.3 overs (Warrican 6)
WICKET! Umesh gets the big wicket of Chase. Also the fifth innings of the innings for the paceman. The early wickets meant that Chase was looking to force the pace and that didn’t quite go as planned. Umesh has been getting some movement all morning. Good bowling.
R Chase b Yadav 106 (189b 8x4 1x6)
WI 303/8 after 97 overs (Chase 100, Warrican 6)
A quick single to midwicket gets Chase his fourth Test century! Wonderful, wonderful knock. Classy knock.
WI 296/8 after 96 overs (Chase 99)
WICKET! Bishoo doesn’t last long, Umesh Yadav gets his 4th wicket. Played on. The ball seemed to stay a little low, Bishoo chose to play it on the back foot and got the inside edge back onto the stumps.
D Bishoo b Yadav 2 (20b 0x4 0x6) SR: 10.00
Learn from Chase
“The trick was reading the match situation better. Chase and the West Indian lower order just seemed understand the rhythms of Test cricket better than the top order. That was the vital difference. The top order went looking for the big shots… for the impact shots while the lower order looked to stay there in the middle, content in the knowledge that if they could do that, the runs would come.”
Read the full piece here
Bishoo can bat
“Bishoo can score runs and keep his wicket intact. Ideally you’d look at the magic number of 400 in the first innings,” said West Indies coach Stuart Law at close on Day 1.
“350, 400 will be ideal for us and obviously the new ball with Shannon Gabriel, with his express pace, and Jason Holder back with his bounce and swing, we can get early breakthroughs and expose the middle order of India and put them under pressure.”
But Law acknowledged that his team will “have to work our socks off to get to 350”.
The pitch
Traditionally, the pitch doesn’t change too much on Day 2 at Hyderabad. It remains good for batting. So the West Indies would love to hang in there for as long as possible. India, on the other hand, will want to wrap up the WI innings as soon as possible and get their batsmen out there.
09.00 am: Hello and welcome to The Field’s live blog of day two of the second Test between India and West Indies in Hyderabad.
Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 98 Friday to give the West Indies hope of setting a challenging total as they battle to level their Test series against India.
The tourists were 295 for seven at stumps after electing to bat first in the second and final Test in Hyderabad.
West Indies at times looked in trouble but Chase built crucial partnerships, including a 104-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Jason Holder, who made 52. Chase was accompanied by Devendra Bishoo, on two, at the close of play.
Holder made a strong return after missing the opening defeat in Rajkot with an ankle injury, hitting his eighth Test fifty.
The second new ball did the trick for India as paceman Umesh Yadav got Holder caught behind on a rising delivery.
Umesh and spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets each to rattle the WestIndies middle order as the tourists slipped to 113-5 and then 182-6.
But Chase kept his calm to counter attack with wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in a 69-run sixth-wicket stand, as skipper Virat Kohli mixed and matched the Indian bowlers.