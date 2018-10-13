Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry has been named as the new coach of Ligue 1 club AS Monaco on Saturday.

The French club sacked Leonardo Jardim, who led them to a French title in 2017, after the team’s poor start to this season.

Henry had become the odds-on favourite to succeed Jardim after he was sacked midweek following a string of poor results that left Monaco languishing in 18th in French Ligue 1.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for the Frenchman as the 41-year-old began his senior career at Monaco and helped them win Ligue 1 in 1997. He scored seven goals in the 1997-’98 Champions League as another talented Monaco team, this one coached by Arsene Wenger, reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Juventus.

He was then sold to the Turin club and went on to a successful spell with Arsenal in England and World Cup and Euro 2000 winners medals with France. Henry is an assistant coach with Belgium, which finished third in the summer’s World Cup.

“In the first place, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me. I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together,” Henry was quoted as saying by the club.