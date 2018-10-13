Football friendly, China vs India live updates: Blue Tigers look to upset Marcello Lippi’s men
Sandesh Jhingan will start as captain, as India line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
India: Gurpreet; Kotal, Das, Jhingan (Captain), Bose; Thapa, Pronay; Udanta, Narzary, Chhetri, Lalpekhlua
India 0-0 China
Live updates from the China versus India game at Suzhou International Stadium, Suzhou.
Live updates
China’s finishing has been poor. They have struggled without a proper striker up front. India haven’t kept the ball, but they have created a couple of chances. Jeje Lalpekhlua is struggling.
Half-time and it’s a story of missed chances by the Chinese team! Marcelo Lippi will be unhappy but Constantine will take that half. 0-0.
43’: 0-0
Free-kick whipped in by the Chinese. The header goes just over Gurpreet’s goal-frame.
37’: 0-0
Thapa looks to break but he is unable to progress, having been tackled in midfield.
33’: 0-0
India will be happy with the first half hour. China have attacked and Gurpreet has been forced into a couple of saves. Lippi will bring on his big-hitters later.
27’: 0-0.
China currently dominating possession with 60%. The important stat for India is that the scores are still level.
23’: 0-0.
SAVE! China almost score but Gurpreet gets low and keeps it out. Once again, the chance comes down India’s right.
17’: 0-0.
India have a free-kick which Thapa takes. Chhetri gets on the end of it and it’s a great chance, but the Bengaluru striker slips and it goes over the bar.
13’: 0-0.
CHANCE for India! Kotal on the overlap takes a low fizzing shot, which is saved. Thapa’s corner is a poor one.
11’: 0-0.
Jhingan to the rescue just in time. India can’t get out of their own half. It’s one-way traffic. A Chinese Twitter user confirms that China have fielded a second string team.
6’: 0-0
Jhingan clears the ball but he’s unhappy with Kotal for being out of position. China have another corner. India under early pressure.
3’: 0-0
China have the first corner. It is cleared by Gurpreet and India survive China’s first attack.
1’: 0-0
We have kick-off in Suzhou!
5.00 pm: The teams are out there. China are in red against India in blue.
4.55 pm: Will Lippi go with his trademark 4-3-3 to counter 4-2-3-1? Lots of pressure on Thapa and Pronay tonight. Sunil Chhetri predicted that India would have to defend a lot.
4.50 pm: Marcello Lippi’s China are under a bit of pressure here. They have won two out of the last 11 games and have to come up with a big result in Suzhou. Lippi hailed the Indian team’s performance in recent years.
4.45 pm: Tim Cahill says that India can get a result in China if they have to be disciplined to get a result. Remember, India have never beaten China in 17 meetings. The hosts have won 12 and drawn five.
4.30 pm: Welcome to the live blog of India versus China due to take place in an hour’s time at the Suzhou Stadium in China. My name is Arka Bhattacharya and I will be taking you through to the end of the match this evening.
First up, the line-ups. The inclusion of Narayan Das is a major surprise, as Subashish Bose was expected to take up the left-back slot. Sandesh Jhingan will partner Bose at the heart of defence with Pritam Kotal on the right.
Jeje Lalpekhlua will lead the line with Sunil Chhetri playing just off him. Halicharan Narzary and Udanta Singh will flank the two forwards.