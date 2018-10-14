Wrestler Simran added yet another silver and the hockey teams assured India of two more medals by reaching their respective finals of the 3rd Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Simran had eased through the qualifying rounds of her girls 43kg category but found USA’s Emily Shilson to tough to handle in the summit clash. The 2017 Cadet world bronze medallist went down 6-11 against the eventual champion.

India now has three gold and five silver at Buenos Aires with the men and women hockey teams favourite stand atop the podium on Sunday.

In the men’s semifinal, India defeated Argentina 3-1 thanks to a brace from Sudeep Chirmako and a goal from Rahul Kumar. At half time, both the teams were locked at 1-1 before Chirmako found the net twice to end Argentina’s resistance.

Later in the day, the Indian women blanked China 3-0. Mumtaz found the net in the very first minute and Reet doubled the lead four minutes later to give India a formidable start. China never recovered from the early reversals and Lalremsiami put the result beyond doubt with a goal in the second half.

The men will now fave Malaysia while women will take on Argentina in the finals on Sunday.