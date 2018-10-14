U Mumba continued their unbeaten streak in Pro Kabaddi League with their second win of the season. They beat Haryana Steelers 53-26 in a one-sided contest in Sonipat.

In a complete show of dominance, U Mumba took control of the game from the beginning and never gave Haryana a chance to make a comeback. This was U Mumba’s biggest win on point difference and Haryana’s second defeat of the season.

Abhishek Singh (14 points) Siddharth Desai (8 points) and Fazel Atrachali (7 tackle points) were the stars for U Mumba. For Haryana, the cut a sorry figure as they could manage only five tackle points.

Monu Goyat, the costliest player of season six, managed to score only one raid point and failed to lead his team. Begin a right corner raider, he was up against Atrachali who gave no chance to Monu to complete a successful raid.

“We stared wrong with today’s game by losing 2-3 points in the beginning itself and it started to pile up from there and made the rest of the game difficult,” Goyat said.

While Atrachali scored points in defence, his young raiders in Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai did the bulk of the scoring and even got an allout over Haryana in the sixth minute.

Haryana fell behind and were trailing 27-15 majorly because of the inexperience of the young team against the experience of the U Mumba.

“We do lack experience in some places, but we know we are capable of a strong performance like we showed yesterday. Although we have so many games back to back and it is tough, we should realize that we also have 20 games left and while today’s defeat was bad, we know we can change things around,” Haryana coach Rambir Kokhar said.

The script did not change in the second half and Haryana suffered another allout. Goyat was substituted early in the second half as U Mumba ran away with the game. By the time the match ended, a few remained to watch Haryana’s miserable show.