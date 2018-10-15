World No 62 Sourabh Verma battled an ankle injury to win his second title of the year, beating Malaysia’s June Wei Cheam in straight games in the final of the Dutch Open on Sunday. His first title this year came at the Russian Open.

The unseeded Verma was largely untroubled throughout the BWF World Tour Super 100-level tournament except in the quarter-final, when he was taken to three games by France’s Thomas Rouxel, ranked 68th in the world. Verma won that match 21-16, 16-21, 21-17. In the semi-finals, Verma beat the top seed, Netherland’s Mark Caljouw 21-18, 21-19.

In the final on Sunday, Verma and June went neck and neck up to the first interval, before the 25-year-old Indian opened up a small gap and maintained it till the end, winning the game 21-19. June all but gave up as the second game started, as Verma took a healthy lead early on and was coasting 11-4 at the interval. He eventually won the game 21-13.

The women’s singles title was won by top seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark, who beat China’s Qi Xuefei 21-16, 21-18. Bulgaria’s Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva, the top seeds, won the women’s doubles title after beating local pair Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen 21-17, 21-18 in the final.

The mixed doubles title was also bagged by the top seeds, England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, who beat France’s Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-15, 21-15 in the final. Indonesia’s Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaryanira and Ade yusuf Santoso, the second seeds, won the men’s doubles title after beating local pair Jelle Maas and Robin Tabeling 21-19, 17-21, 21-11 in the final.