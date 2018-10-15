The International Cricket Council reportedly requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India to not send its CEO Rahul Johri for its chief executives’ meeting in Singapore later this week after a woman accused him of sexual harassment.

It was earlier reported that the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators had barred Johri from attending the meeting and asked him to respond to the allegation. The CoA had asked the BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary to represent the Board at the meeting.

However, The Telegraph reported that Johri was initially supposed to attend the meeting before the ICC stepped in. Johri had initially only been asked by the CoA to respond to the allegation within a week, beginning Saturday.

“How could a CEO accused of sexual misconduct attend a meeting where a related topic is one of the items listed for discussion?” the report quoted an unnamed official as saying.

The allegation against Johri have been made by a person who chose to remain anonymous and who claimed to be his colleague during his stint at the Discovery Channel. The anonymous account was posted on Twitter by an author, Harnidh Kaur, who later stated that she did not want the charges published nor her name used in the context.

Johri, who has so far not reacted publicly to the charge, worked in various positions with the Discovery channel from 2001 to 2016 before taking over as the BCCI CEO.