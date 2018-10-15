Cristiano Ronaldo Jr seems to be having no trouble living up to the footballing reputation of his father as he scored two brilliant goals for the Juventus Under-9 team on Sunday.

His proud father Ronaldo posted a clip of both goals on his social media accounts. One of the goals was crafted out of a superb solo run into the box past, as the eight-year-old skipped past a defender and then the goalkeeper before tapping the ball into the net.

The second goal saw him race down the right wing and shoot powerfully with his right foot into the bottom left corner. The keeper had no chance in either goal.

Wearing the number 7 jersey like his dad, Ronaldo Jr had last month scored a brace in either half in his Juventus youth team debut, in a 5-1 win against Lucento.