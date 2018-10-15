Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chung will take part in the second edition of Tata Open Maharashtra to start his 2019 season. The world No 27 is expected to be a top draw at the ATP 250 event to be played at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

The 22-year old from South Korea made waves at 2018 Australian Open where he had defeated Alexander Zverev in Round of 32 and six-time champion Novak Djokovic a straight sets loss in the round of 16 to reach the last four. Last year, he had started his season in Australia at the Brisbane International.

However, he had to retire from the semifinals against Roger Federer due to blisters. Chung started the year ranked No. 58 and by April he climbed to a career high ranking of 19, due to his unprecedented run at Australian Open. In 2017, he had won the inaugural Next Gen ATP finals.

“Chung is one of the most exciting talents in tennis today. His consistent run across various tour events, including Australian Open, since winning the inaugural Next Gen ATP Tour Finals last year has makes him a player to watch out for this time at Tata Open Maharashtra,” said Tournament Director Prashant Sutar.

Tata Open Maharashtra, India’s only ATP 250 tournament, starts on 29th December 2018 when the qualifiers will take place on the first two days. The main draw will start from 31st December 2018 with the final taking place on 5th January 2019.