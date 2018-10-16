Suraj Panwar on Monday won India’s first athletics medal of the 2018 Youth Olympics by bagging the silver in the men’s 5,000m race walk.

The 17-year-old recorded times of 20.35.87 and 20.23.30 in the two stages of the race walk to finish second behind Ecuador’s Oscar Patin. Panwar came second in the first stage and initially crossed in the same position in the second stage as well, but Xin Wang was disqualified for a lane infringement, which pushed the Indian to the top.

Despite topping the second stage, Panwar’s total time of 40:59.17 was over seven minutes slower than Patin’s 40:51.86. Puerto Rico’s Jan Moreu finished third to get the bronze.

Following the win, Panwar told the IAAF website that he now wants to win medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics.