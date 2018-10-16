Neeraj Panwar had not visited home for more than an year now. But moments after his brother Suraj Panwar won a silver medal in the men’s 5000m race walk at Youth Olympics in Argentina, he boarded the first bus to Delhi from Jaipur and then to Dehradun where his family lives in Kaarabari village.

“I used to go to home close to Diwali but this year I think Diwali has arrived early, thanks to Suraj. I don’t think anyone at my home watched his race but I saw the live telecast on YouTube. I cannot wait to reach home. There are no celebrations but it will be great to be with the family,” Neeraj says.

Though there are no celebrations planned at home but Suraj definitely has given his family all the reasons to celebrate. Not only he became the first Indian sportsman to win a medal in athletics at the 2018 Youth Olympics Games in Buenos, he also ended India’s drought for an athletics medal at the Games.

After winning two medals in athletics at the 2010 Games in Singapore, India returned empty handed from the Nanjing Games four years later. But thanks to Suraj’s silver medal in men’s 5000m race walk, India will at least return with one medal.

“He is winning medals for the our country. We never imagined he could make it this big when he began practicing with the boys in the village. He began winning some medals in school and then in district meets. We did not even know when he became so good,” Neeraj says.

The 17-year-old had raised hopes of a medal-finish with a second place finish in Stage 1 of the race four days ago behind Oscar Patin of Ecuador. But the positions reversed in Stage 2. But in combined timing, Suraj finished in the second position.

Patin won the gold medal with a combined timing of 40:51:86 (20:13.69 and 20:38.17), seven seconds ahead of Suraj who had a combined timing of 40:59:17 (20:35.87 and 20:23.30). Puerto Rico’s Jan Moreu finished third to get the bronze.

Undoubtedly, this is Suraj’s biggest medal in his short career (4 years). Training on rocky tracks in his village, he began with sprint running in 2012 but after failing to given any results, he switched to race walking.

“He was really bad in sprinting. The 100m and 200m used to fascinate him but he could win anything. So he began with race walking. So many times, he was disqualified (which happens often in race walking) and we thought this was also not happening. But after training at the Maharana Pratap Sports Academy, he became better,” he says.

With results going his way, Suraj became regular at the academy under coach Anoop Bisht. Shifting base had only one problem – money.

Suraj Panwar with his Youth Olympic Games silver medal @afiindia @ioaindia pic.twitter.com/cf0NAReQTF — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) October 15, 2018

Raised by a single mother after the the death of his father, who was employed in the forest department, in early 2000s, Suraj and his two brothers struggled to make ends meet but thanks to his mother’s Group D job, they managed to survive.

“He has not even seen father I think. He was one or two years old when he passed away and since then it has been our mother who has taken care of us. The government officials do visit our home when he wins any medal and assure us... you know how it is,” Neeraj says.

But as Suraj’s demand grew, the brothers chipped in. The eldest, Shubham, who is still studying to get a job gave tuition and Neeraj found a job in a hotel in Jaipur.

“We are managing now. We don’t want him to think that we are not doing anything for him. The jobs are not great but atleast we are working and it’s worth it as long as he wins the medals,” he says.

Before the silver in Argentina, Suraj won a silver medal in 10000m at the Youth Olympic Games’ Asian qualification meet in Bangkok. However, he was a late entry to the Games in Argentina and got his accreditation in the final days before the deadline.

The constant improvement in results saw Suraj win the silver medal at Youth Nationals in 2017. At the Junior Nationals, he won a gold in 2016 and a bronze medal in 2017. After the silver medal at YOG, the Dehradun lad it focusing on winning medals at the senior level.

“I am really happy to win this medal as I had worked hard for this. This is India’s first medal in athletics here so it feels good.. I want to keep improving and win medals at the senior level as well,” Suraj told Yujia Dou, a China journalist in Buenos Aires, after his race.

Back home, his family is figuring out how they will welcome him or if they can receive him at the airport.

“There is a marriage in our house in the last week of October so we are busy there. I think he will come back on 22nd so it will be very difficult for us to receive him at the airport. But at the very least, the brothers can go. He will be happy,” Neeraj says.