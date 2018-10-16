Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber has split from coach Wim Fissette, the player’s entourage announced Tuesday.

“Despite the success of the cooperation since the start of the season, this step is needed because of differences of opinion as the future direction,” a statement read.

Kerber splits with Fissette! Because of some requests we have translated the statement of her management into Englisch. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/FkmmG8Lo2Q — tennis MAGAZIN (@tennismagazin) October 16, 2018

Former coach of Kim Clijsters (2009-11), current world number one Simona Halep (2014) and Victoria Azarenka (2015-16), Fissette joined forces with Kerber in November 2017.

With the Belgian by her side, the 30-year-old Kerber, who reached No.1 in the rankings in 2016 but now sits third, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open before going on to win Wimbledon.