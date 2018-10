Two members of the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court challenging the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s decision to move the October 29 India-West Indies One-day International match to Brabourne Stadium.

The BCCI, last Friday, moved the match from the Wankhede Stadium to the Brabourne Stadium (owned by the Cricket Club of India), after the MCA cited financial constraints in hosting the tie.

Sanjay Naik and Ravi Savant filed the petition challenging the board’s decision, saying it was illegal and arbitrary and passed without giving notice to the MCA. The petition is likely to be heard by a division bench headed by Justice BR Gavai on Wednesday.

The petition claimed that CCI was not equipped to hold an international match as it usually hosts only practice games. The CCI last hosted an ODI in 2006 and a Test match in 2009 when India took on Sri Lanka.