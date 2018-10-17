India’s Praveen Chitravel bagged a bronze medal in triple jump at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

In stage two of the event on Tuesday, the 17-year-old recorded his best jump of 15.68m on his fourth and final attempt to finish with a combined total of 31.52m. His best attempt in stage one was 15.84m.

Alejandro Diaz (17.14m and 17.04) from Cuba won gold while Nigeria’s Emmeanuel Oritsemeyiwa (16.34m and 15.51 m) won silver.

Suraj Panwar on Monday had won India’s first athletics medal of the ongoing games by bagging the silver in the men’s 5,000m race walk.

This is India’s 12th medal overall at Buenos Aires 2018.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Vishnupriya Jayaprakasan finished 12th overall.