Mumbai: Central Secretariat, Delhi scored a 5-1 victory against an uncharacteristic Indian Navy in the 14th PMC Bank-All India Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup hockey tournament held at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium on Wednesday.

Ikhidar Ishrat scored a brace (17’ and 68’). Muthanna Boverianda (35’), Pankaj Singh (45’) and Felix Baa (58’) chipped in with one goal each to complete the victory. Only Pawan Rajbhar (24’) registered his name on the score-sheet for Navy.

This was Central Secretariat’s second straight win. And, Indian Navy sunk to their first defeat in three games.

Earlier, last year’s joint-winners, South Central Railway, Secundrabad bettered Hockey Bhopal 5-3. The Bhopal outfit scored twice through Vikas Choudhry in the final five minutes of the second half to open up a 2-0 lead. But, the Secundrabad side cut the deficit when Lovepreet Singh scored a field goal in the 35th minute.

South Central came back stronger in the second period and completely dominated play as they scored four goals.

Innocent Kullu scored a brace (44’ and 53’), while Sandeep Kumar Singh (51’) and Mayank James (64’) got the other two goals.

This was the first win for the Secundrabad team, who had lost to Navy in their opening match.

Results

South Central Railway, Secundrabad 5 (Lovepreet Singh 35th, Innocent Kullu 44th, 53rd, Sandeep Kumar Singh 51st, Mayank James 64th) beat Hockey Bhopal 3 (Vikas Choudhry 29th, 34th, Taj Khan 58th).

Central Secretariat, Delhi 5 (Ikhidar Ishrat 17th, 68th, Muthanna Boverianda 35th, Pankaj Singh 45th, Felix Baa 58th) beat Indian Navy, Mumbai 1 (Pawan Rajbhar 24th).