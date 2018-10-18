Akash Malik, on Wednesday, clinched the first Youth Olympics silver medal for India in archery.

The 16-year-old Akash, who trains at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, went down to USA’s Trenton Cowles 0-6 in the men’s recurve final.

Akash made a solid start to the final, shooting a 10 in his first attempt. But he shot a 6 in his second attempt that hampered his chances of winning the first set. Despite shooting a 10 in the his third, he lost the first set 26-28 to the American, who shot 9, 9 and 10.

Cowles shot two 10s and a 9 in the second set to win it 29-27.

Under pressure in the third set, Akash shot a six that ruined his chances of keeping the final alive. Despite shooting 10s in the next two attempts, he lost the set 26-28 to Cowley.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Akash had it easy against Belgium’s Senna Roos. He took an early lead, winning the first set 27-25. In the second, he scored 10, 10 and 9 to win it 29-25. He closed out the match by shooting three straight 9s in the third set to win it 27-26.

In the mixed international team event, Akash and Turkey’s Selin Satir finished eighth after losing the quarter-finals to Thailand’s Aitthiwat Soithong and Argentina’s Agustina Sofia Giannasio.

India couldn’t win a medal i nthe women’s individual recurve event as Himani Kumari lost a tough five-set battle 4-6 to USA’s Catalina Gnoriega in the pre-quarterfinals.

India ended their Youth Olympics campaign in the 14th spot with 13 medals (three gold, nine silver and one bronze).