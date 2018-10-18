Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, youngster Shreyas Iyer and Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane have been named as captains for India A, India B and India C sides that will take part in the Deodhar Trophy starting from 23rd October, 2018 in Delhi.

The BCCI named the squad for the three-team List A tournament which was won by India B last time around, when they defeated Karnataka in the final.

Prithvi Shawn, Krunal Pandya and R Ashwin also feature in the India A squad that appears to be the strongest team on paper. Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Chahar would hope to impress for India B while Rahane will hope to catch the eyes not just as the captain but send a reminder to the selectors of his batting qualities when he leads India C.

With the squad named for only the first two ODIs against West Indies, performances in the Deodhar Trophy, as well as the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy could be key for some of the India hopefuls.

Squads for the tournament:-

India A: Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Prithvi Shaw, Anmolpreet Singh, A R Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, R Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, S Mulani, Mohammed Siraj, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddarth Kaul

India B: Shreyas Iyer (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rituraj Gaekwad, PS Chopra, Hanuma Vihari, Manoj Tiwary, Ankush Bains (WK), Rohit Rayudu, K Gowtham, Mayank Markande, S Nadeem, Deepak Chahar, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat

India C: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Abhinav Mukund, Shubman Gill, R Samarth, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Pappu Roy, Navdeep Saini, R Gurbani, Umar Nazir