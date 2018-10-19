Prajnesh Gunneswaran continued his fine run at the ATP Ningbo Challenger, qualifying for the singles semi-finals with a straight-set win over South Korea’s Chung Yun-seong.

The Indian, seeded seventh in the tournament, beat Yun-seong 6-2, 6-1 to set up a semi-final clash with Serbian fifth seed Miomir Kecmanovic.

Prajnesh, however, exited the doubles event after losing semi-finals with partner Arjun Kadhe. The Indian pair lost 6-7(7), 2-6 to the second seeded Chinese duo of Zhang Ze and Gong Maoxin.

Zhang and Gong will take on top seeds Christopher Rungkat and Hsieh Cheng-peng in the final.

At the European Open (an ATP World Tour 250 series event), Divij Sharan and partner from New Zealand, Artem Sitak, reached the doubles semi-finals with an easy victory.

Sharan and Sitak, seeded fourth, beat Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie and USA’s Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. They will take on the second seeds, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicolas Mahut in the semis.

At the Ismaning Challenger in Denmark, top seeds Purav Raja and Antonio Sancic entered the final with a 6-4, 6-4 win over fourth seeds Luca Margaroli and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn.