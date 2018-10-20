India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the fourth match of the ongoing bilateral Twenty20 match series for the blind in Ludhiana to take a 4-0 lead and close in on a whitewash. Batting first Sri Lanka were never able to get off the blocks and were bowled out for a below par 137. Four run outs derailed the innings of the islanders as they failed to get any partnerships going.

Chasing a small target India experimented with their top order but lost 3 quick wickets, only Bhaskar of the opening trio managing to score 28 runs. The captain Ajay Reddy then stitched together a partnership with half centurion Sunil Ramesh as the hosts completed a comfortable win.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka 137 all out in 19.5 overs.

Desapriya 21, Ajay Reddy 2/23

India 138/3 in 18.4 overs.

Sunil Ramesh 54*, K Bhaskar 28

Man of the match: Ajay Reddy