The Los Angeles Lakers may have lost a tight opening game in the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) new season, which began on October 16, but a former franchise legend believes it is merely a blip on the radar and not an anxiety-inducing ride.

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry believes this Lakers side, the right mix of youth and experience, has the potential to go all the way to the playoffs.

For Horry, standing at 6’7”, the towering presence of a certain LeBron James will be essential in unlocking the potential. Horry knows a thing or two about the game, having won two of his seven championships with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, followed by three back-to-back titles with the Lakers from 2000 to 2002, and then two more with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 and 2007.

Although James started his Lakers era with two electrifying dunks, the team came up just short against the Portland Trail Blazers, losing 119-128 on Thursday. James had to be content with a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds.

“Lakers will make the playoffs this year if they stay healthy,” Horry told Scroll.in. “That’s one of the things people forget in basketball – it is all about being healthy and being able to survive 82 games a season.”

Horry, who was in New Delhi to train students at the NBA India Academy, believes James can do the same if he is able to successfully reconcile his body to the rigours of playing basketball on the United States’ west coast.

“LeBron was a machine and played 82 games last season,” said Horry. “But playing in the Western Conference is going to be a different grind for him... the teams are more competitive and it’s tough, from the travel to the competition to the lifestyle of being in Los Angeles, it’s a different beast altogether.”

James, who will turn 34 in December, played 82 regular-season games with the Cleveland Cavaliers last year – the first time he managed that in a distinguished career. But that wasn’t enough – the Golden State Warriors, helmed by the imperious Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, swept aside the Cavs 4-0 in the finals. Horry is certain James’s athleticism and strength can help him reproduce the feat. But he’s also confident that coach Luke Walton needs to frequently bench James to aid his longevity.

“LeBron is a machine... when he plays, he doesn’t want to stop,” said Horry. “But there are days when he should be benched for a quarter and kept fresh for the next game. Hopefully, he can stay healthy in his 16th straight season because he’s coming off a year where he didn’t miss a single game. That can take a huge toll on the body.” It will be interesting to see if James can maintain the level and intensity from last season, he added.

In the quest for a first championship in eight years, James will require the support of his younger cast. Horry says that Kyle Kuzma (23), Josh Hart (23), Brandon Ingram (21) and Lonzo Ball (20) have the potential to rise to the occasion. “James’s infectious play and leadership skills plays a big role in motivating guys and making them compete harder,” said Horry. “The young guns will want to improve because they want to be one of the best players in the league playing with the best player in the league.”

The chemistry between James and the rest of the team was on display during the pre-season games as well as against Portland. James dictated the offence and ran the floor, barking orders and pushing players to defend when there was a noticeable dip in energy levels.

"Anytime y'all fall, stay down. Your brother'll come pick you up." - @KingJames pic.twitter.com/E46MXQwDk4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 19, 2018

For Horry, the youngsters should look to emulate Magic Johnson, who took the Lakers to a championship in his very first season (1979-’80). “Being young is no excuse for not winning championships,” said the former power forward. “There is no reason why they cannot step up to the plate now, there is no excuse.”

Johnson, who now occupies the Lakers’ front office as the chief of basketball operations along with Rob Pelinka, is perfectly suited for the administrative role, said Horry. “The fact that Magic is loved by so many people and that he has won championships as a player makes him such a good fit for the Lakers organisation,” he said. Having someone in administration who the team can relate with will make it easier on the players. “And Magic, he commands that respect, as a legend of the game.”