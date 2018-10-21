India v West Indies, first ODI, live: Mohammed Shami strikes early after Kohli opts to bowl first
Updates from the first ODI between India and West Indies in this five match series.
Live updates
West Indies 36/1 after 7 overs - Powell 24, Hope 3
Big over for the Windies, a four to start the over and a SIX to finish it! Powell playing much like he did in Tests. Not really keen to rotate strike, just see-ball-hit-ball. A short-ish ball awkwardly pulled away for four but that six was a stunning. Full ball, sent soaring over long off.
West Indies 26/1 after 6 overs - Powell 14, Hope 3
3 runs off the first ball of that over by Umesh as Powell plays a straight drive that is only half-stopped by Kohli at mid-off. That’s followed by 5 dot balls to Hope. Disciplined start by both pacers for the most part.
West Indies 23/1 after 5 overs - Powell 11, Hope 3
WICKET! Shami strikes! That short of good length ball does the trick, as the ball rises sharply. It’s too close to be pulled but Hemraj goes for it anyway, cramped by the lack of room, and plays on to the stumps. His debut innings is over quickly. Shami getting the ball to zing around nicely.
Hemraj bowled for 9 by Shami
West Indies 18/0 after 4 overs - Powell 9, Hemraj 9
Four boundaries in the first four overs and the Windies are off to a solid start in Guwahati. Umesh starts the over with one on the pads, flicked away by Powell for four.
West Indies 13/0 after 3 overs - Powell 4, Hemraj 9
Ian Bishop said Chandrapaul is a stylish batsman who loves scoring quick runs and he showed just why in that Shami over. Four dot balls followed by two boundaries. A lovely lofted straight drive followed by an uppish square cut. The ball coming onto the bat nicely.
West Indies 5/0 after 2 overs - Powell 4, Hemraj 1
There is some life in this wicket early on. The ball skidding along at pace, good bounce on offer too. A quick over from Umesh, as Chandrapaul gets off the mark in ODIs with a single to fine leg. Swing and miss by Powell followed by a leading edge that falls short of point.
West Indies 4/0 after 1 over - Powell 4, Hemraj 0
Powell starts with a lovely cover drive as Shami bowls a loose half volley. Bad ball, put away. Shami shortens his length straight away. Good length and short of good length deliveries keep Powell quite. Goes back over the wicket to finish the over. Five dot balls after that first ball boundary.
1.30 pm: The players are out in the middle. Shami has the white ball in his hand after a long time. Powell on strike.
1.29 pm: Missing Bumrah? Here’s a video to warm your hearts.
1.26 pm: Time for the national anthems in Guwahati.
1.23 pm: Umesh Yadav makes a comeback to the ODI side after missing Asia Cup. Mohammed Shami last played an ODI for India in September 2017. Another big chance for Khaleel to impress. A new-look pace attack for India today.
1.17 pm: While all eyes will be on Pant making his ODI debut, Kohli spoke at length about another youngster who gets a big opportunity — Khaleel Ahmed.
Kohli said it’s good to see someone coming up the ranks after a long time since the retirement of Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra.
“We don’t want to leave any bases uncovered. We thought bringing a left-arm pacer into the mix will give us enough variety. He has the ability to swing both ways and get good bounce as well. He also bowls at a decent pace,” he said.
Kohli said his frontline pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will feed off on the variety provided by Khaleel.
“It’s always an added luxury to have him (Ahmed) in the team. Definitely he makes the job easier for Bhuvi and Bumrah,” Kohli said.
PLAYING XI:
INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (W), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
WINDIES: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (W), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas
TEAM NEWS: Rishabh Pant’s debut confirmed as Kohli says India are playing 3 seamers — Khaleel gets a go, then. Kuldeep Yadav misses out with Jadeja and Chahal as spinners in the XI. Holder confirms two debutants.
1.03 pm: Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first citing dew later in the evening.
1.00 pm: Some numbers to warm you up...
12.59 pm: Oshane Thomas and Chandrapaul Hemraj will be the two debutants for this new-look Windies side.
12.57 pm: The Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati all set to host its first ODI.
12.52 pm: Time for the first ODI of the five-match series. And time for Rishabh Pant to begin his ODI career. What a moment for him as he receives his ODI cap from none other than MS Dhoni.
12:45 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the first ODI between India and West Indies in Guwahati.
A formidable India will hope to get more answers for their unresolved middle-order puzzle when they take on a reeling West Indies in the five-match ODI series starting here Sunday, ticking off the home team’s countdown to the 2019 World Cup.
The World Cup in England is less than eight months away and India have 18-odd games left to decide their middle order, mainly the number four position where many have been tried but with little success.
The series will also mark captain Virat Kohli’s return to white-ball cricket as he had taken a much needed break during the team’s triumphant campaign in Asia Cup. He said on Saturday his side’s middle-order puzzle will be solved if Ambati Rayudu cements his place at the crucial No. 4 position in the matches ahead of next year’s World Cup.
Kohli said the challenge was only to find someone for the No. 4 slot and with Rayudu stepping up for that position in recent times, the batting order was more or less settled.
Is it though? We’ll know more as the series progresses.