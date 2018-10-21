Ethiopian teenager Andamalak Belihu overcame stiff competition from compatriot Amdework Walelegn in the men’s elite field to win his maiden Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Belihu, who finished second last year, improved on his personal best timing to clock 59.18 seconds. However, he was unable to break the course record of 59.06 seconds, which still stands in the name of Ethiopia’s Guye Adola, set in 2014.

Walelegn clinched the silver, ending the race with a time of 59.22 seconds, while Kenya’s Daniel Kipchumba grabbed the third spot clocking 59.48 seconds.

Among the Indians, Abhishek Pal was the best-placed, clocking 1:04.14 seconds. Avinash Sable grabbed the silver with a timing of 1:04.14, while Gopi T claimed the third spot on the podium with 1:04.15s.