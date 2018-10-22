Russia’s Karen Khachanov moved into the top 20 in the latest men’s ATP tennis rankings released on Monday following his win in the Kremlin Cup.

Third seeded wildcard Khachanov beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday to secure his second ATP title of the season and moved into 19th spot in the rankings.

Khachanov became the first home player to lift the trophy since Mikhail Youzhny in 2009. The top of the ATP rankings were unchanged with Spain’s Rafael Nadal safe at no 1 with neither no 2 Novak Djokovic nor Roger Federer, in third place, in action last week.

Kerber second to Halep

Germany’s Angelique Kerber moved up to second place in the latest WTA rankings released Monday behind injured world no 1 Simona Halep.

It’s the highest ranking since July 2017 for Wimbledon champion Kerber, who is gunning to win this week’s WTA Finals in Singapore. But Halep, missing from Singapore, is secure in top spot and will end the season as no 1 thanks to a points difference of 6,921 to 5,375 for the German.

Along with Halep, Serena Williams will also miss the Singapore event which brings together eight of the top women’s players. In an early shock in Singapore, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, who slipped from two to three in the latest rankings, was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Karolina Pliskova.