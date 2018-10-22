N Sriram Balaji and Saketh Myneni qualified for the Liuzhou Challenger quarter-finals after a tough three-set battle on Monday.

Balaji and Myneni, seeded fourth in the tournament, beat Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic and China’s Zhe Li 6-1, 3-6, 10-8.

Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal qualified for the singles’ event main draw after defeating compatriot Arjun Kadhe in straight sets.

Nagal, who’s 312th in the ATP rankings, beat world No 191 Arjun 6-4, 6-4. He will take on eighth seed Tatsuma Ito of Japan in the first round on Tuesday.

Nagal had lost in the first round of Ningbo Challenger against eventual champion Thomas Fabbiano.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan are also in the fray in the singles event.

Arjun and Ramkumar will play the doubles event as well with their respective partners.