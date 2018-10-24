India’s limited-overs specialist batsman Rohit Sharma deserves another shot at Test cricket, according to former captain Sourav Ganguly.

Sharma is in supreme form in coloured clothing, hitting two hundreds and as many half-centuries in his last six India outings, all of which have been in the One-Day International format.

Sharma was unbeaten on 152 off just 117 balls in the first ODI against the West Indies as India chased down 323 with consummate ease. Sharma shared a 246-run partnership with his captain Virat Kohli in the match in Guwahati on Sunday.

Ganguly expects the same pattern in the rest of the series against the West Indies, including in the second ODI in Vizag on Wednesday. In his column for the Times of India on Wednesday, Ganguly wrote, “Detractors may try and make a point about how the [West Indies] bowling was listless, but they need to be reminded that the range of strokes displayed by Virat and Rohit is a testimony to their talent and it should be a threat to any bowling attack across the world.”

He added, “It is also time the selectors gave Rohit a go in Tests. He is at his best and mentally seems to be in a terrific space. On their day, these two boys can run away with a game single-handedly.”

Sharma hasn’t played in the longest format of the game for India since January this year. He has hit three centuries and nine fifties in 25 Tests at an average of just under 40 since making his debut in November 2013, nearly five years ago. While Sharma is a run-machine on home grounds across all formats, his Test average outside India is just over 25.

Ganguly also noted that Kohli and Sharma’s domination in Guwahati did not allow other India batters to make a mark and said he is looking forward to seeing Ambati Rayudu bat at No 4.

