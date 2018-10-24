Five-star Goa dismantled Mumbai City in their Indian Super League match at the Fatorda Stadium. Coro, Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia and a Miguel Palanca double all contributed to Mumbai City’s humbling as the visitors went down 5-0.

The home side struck early as Coro was played in by Hugo Boumous but was brought down by Souvik Chakrabarti in the penalty box. Coro stepped up, dinked it down the middle, beating Amrinder comfortably to give Goa an early lead.

Boumous should really have doubled the Gaurs’ lead when Jackichand Singh got in behind the Mumbai defence and passed it to the Moroccan. Boumous failed to finish it off as Mumbai survived another attack.

The second half saw Goa take their chances as Jackichand got his name on the scoresheet. With Seriton Fernandes cutting to the byline and putting it in for the winger, the Manipuri obliged to slide it past Amrinder.

Bedia then scored the goal of the match, playing a one-two with Coro before finishing it off with the outside of his foot. Coro and Jackichand were replaced by Palanca and Manvir Singh respectively. Amrinder hobbled off with an injury and was replaced by Ravi Kumar.

Palanca, on as a substitute, got the first of his two goals, when Manvir stole the ball from Subhasish, ran to the edge of the box, but had the presence of mind to pass it to the Spaniard, who rifled it past Ravi Kumar.

He got his second on the stroke of 90 minutes, as Ahmed Jahouh stole the ball after a tackle and fired in a superb cross for Palanca to finish with his left foot. Sergio Lobera’s side went top of the table, pipping Bengaluru on goal difference.