A strong second-half performance by the Bengaluru Bulls saw them notch a 42-34 victory over the Haryana Steelers in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi League season VI. Vikash Kandola had yet another notable performance with 14 points while Monu Goyat scored nine points for the Steelers but it wasn’t enough.

The game began with the raiders, Pawan Sehrawat and Monu Goyat scoring points for both teams as the Haryana Steelers led 3-2 after three minutes. Monu scored with a two-point raid in the 18th minute which meant the Haryana Steelers went into the break holding a slender two-point lead with the score 15-13 in their flavor.

The Bulls however, started the second half strongly and a yet again impressive Vikash Kandola scored four points with two raids and saved the Steelers from two all outs. Bengaluru, however, inflicted an all out in the 32nd minute to lead 32-23 and eventually maintained their lead to take the win.

The Haryana Steelers will play their next game on the 28th of October against the Patna Pirates, as they league moves to its next leg at Patna.