Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India v South Korea live: Koreans pull one back but India still lead
Table toppers India take on Korea in their final group game.
India come into the came after being frustrated by Malaysia in their previous outing. Can they end the group stages on a high?
Live updates
India 2-1 Korea, 8 mins to go in Q2: Korea have a PC. India’s defensive wall blocks it out. Korea briefly threatened there but Chinglensana had the angle covered.
India 2-1 Korea, 10 mins to go in Q2: GOALL, KOREA! Well, well. Where did that come from?! An attack down the right from Korea and there’s a powerful strike from Lee Suengill that flies into the roof of the net. Sreejesh beaten for sheer power there.
India 2-0 Korea, 12 mins to go in Q2: Mistake at the back by India and Korea have a chance down the right. The umpire calls for a free hit outside the area but the Korean forward wanted a PC there. India have 54% possession, 62% in the opposition half.
India 2-0 Korea, 13 mins to go in Q2: More of the same to start the second quarter. India seeing plenty of the ball. A decisive attack down the left flank fizzles out. Korea counter but India win the ball back quickly.
India 2-0 Korea, end of Q1: It’s been all India in the opening 15 minutes and they are deservedly ahead. India had 61% in the opposition half, that tells you all you need to know.
India 2-0 Korea, 3 mins to go in Q1: A rare foray forward for Korea down the left and after a few neat exchanges a shot comes in from the centre, saved by Sreejesh. (Might have been from outside the circle anyway)
India 2-0 Korea, 5 mins to go in Q1: GOALLL, INDIA! And what a goal! Lovely long pass from Harmanpreet finds Gurjant in the circle and he rifles it home with a powerful reverse hit. That pass from Harmanpreet was just sublime. And the finish, brutal.
India 1-0 Korea, 6 mins to go in Q1: Chance Akashdeep! The ball breaks to him kindly down the left inside the circle, but his reverse hit is high and not very handsome.
India 1-0 Korea, 7 mins to go in Q1: It’s all India since the goal. Circle entries for fun at the moment.
India 1-0 Korea, 9 mins to go in Q1: India pour forward immediately after the goal and Mandeep almost finds the net. Saved by Korean goalie.
India 1-0 Korea, 10 mins to go in Q1: GOALLL, INDIA!! Harmanpreet with a low drag flick and India convert their first PC to take a 1-0 lead.
India 0-0 Korea, 11 mins to go in Q1: PC for India! A good video referral. Dangerous stick in the box.
India 0-0 Korea, 12 mins to go in Q1: Both teams off to a quiet start, with India happy to keep possession early on.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of India vs South Korea in what will be the final group game for Manpreet Singh Co. Defending champions India were held to a 0-0 draw by Malaysia on Tuesday. India, undefeated in the tournament for the fourth match in a row, have almost secured their spot in the semi-finals.
Coach Harendra Singh was no impressed with the team’s performance as the Indians missed several gilt edged chances after entering the circle. “I am not happy at the way our strikers continue to miss scoring opportunities. The strikers need to work harder. Things will not come on a platter every time,” Harendra said.