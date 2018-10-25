Kuldeep Yadav had Shimron Hetmyer in trouble early on in his innings. He had a couple of played and missed and just when the chinaman spinner was dominating him, Hetmyer smashed two sixes off him.

The Indian spinner said that the two sixes change the course of the match and on top of it, there was dew which made life difficult for the bowlers in the second ODI between India and West Indies which ended in a tie.

“It was very difficult to bowl in the dew, the square was quick and there the ball was wet. I was having difficulty gripping the ball. But you have to consider these situations, we need to practice a lot,” Kukdeep said.

After electing to bat in Visakhapatnam, India posted 321 for 6 with Virat Kohli (157) surpassing Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to reach 10000 runs in one-day internationals. West Indies then responded rode Shai Hope’s unbeaten century and Shimron Hetmyer’s 64-ball 94.

Kuldeep was impressed with Hetmyer’s form and accepted that it was difficult bowling to him.

“Hetmyer was playing brilliantly, it was very difficult to bowl to him. I was trying to contain him, was really on to him and trying to get him out. He was not comfortable against me but a couple of sixes he hit changed the course,” Kuldeep, who returned with figures of 3 for 67, said.

He was also the most successful bowler for India on the day as the seamers leaked runs. Kuldeep jumped into the defence of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who lacked line and length in both ODIs.

“Considering the situation they were in at one point when they were cruising, we are happy as a bowling unit. With the dew also there, I think we did a good job.”