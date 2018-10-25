A big-hitter on the field and a hit DJ off it, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo Wednesday retired from international cricket to prolong his career as a professional player available for Twenty20 franchise events all over the world.

The 35-year-old Bravo, who is not a part of the team which is currently engaged in a series in India, played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is since making his debut back in 2004. His last appearance for the West Indies was more than two years ago.

Outside cricket, he also found fame for his hit track ‘Champions’ that became the West Indies’ anthem during their triumphant 2016 T20 World Cup campaign in India.

“Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game...I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion,” Bravo, who has competed for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions in the IPL, said in a statement.

“After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career,” he added.

“However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players,” he said.

In his 40-Test career, which began in 2010, Bravo scored 2200 runs, including three hundreds and 13 fifties. He also picked up 86 wickets in the format.

His 164 ODI appearances yielded 2968 runs and 199 wickets for him, while his T20 International record constituted 1142 runs and 52 wickets.

Known to be a powerful-hitter and agile fielder, Bravo is considered an impact player in the T20 format. His last ODI appearance came back in 2014 against India in Dharamsala.

During that dramatic tour, the West Indies team flew home midway through the series owing to a pay dispute with the Board. Bravo was the captain of the ODI side at that time.

He was subsequently dropped from the West Indies’ 2015 ODI World Cup squad but came back the next year and played a pivotal role in the team’s T20 World Cup triumph, especially his death bowling.

Bravo’s announcement comes at a time when there are question marks over star players of the West Indies playing international cricket and rules out any potential comeback in the maroon.

“I thank the countless persons who were instrumental to my success, particularly my family and QPCC where I developed my skills at an early age,” Bravo said.

“I thank the many loyal fans who continue to support my journey and who recognize my efforts on and off the field.

“I am extremely fortunate to have a career that has taken me across the globe into the most prestigious dressing rooms sharing experiences with all the recent legends of this glorious game,” he added.