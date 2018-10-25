Shreyas Iyer has been named as the skipper of the Mumbai Ranji team that will take on Railways in New Delhi from November 1.

Senior pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has been named as deputy skipper in the 15-member squad announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Thursday. A PTI source said that young Prithvi Shaw, wasn’t considered for selection, as he was still recovering from an elbow injury which he sustained during a Deodhar Trophy match.

Other regulars – Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad and Aditya Tare – have been made it to the Squad. A selector stated that Shaw wasn’t considered for selection at the moment because he is unfit, but if he passes the test before the game, he could get the nod.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Dhawal Kulkarni (vice-captain), Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, SuryaKumar Yadav, Akshay Sardesai, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Shams Mulani, Akhil Herwadkar, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias.