The Committee of Administrators has appointed an independent committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

The executive will continue to remain on leave even as the panel comprising of Justice Rakesh Sharma (former Judge, Allahabad High Court) Barkha Singh (former Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women) and PC Sharma, (former Director, CBI) investigate the matter. The independent committee has been requested to submit its report within 15 days. Johri will continue to remain on leave until the process is completed.

The COA had asked Johri to present an explanation following allegations of sexual harassment made against him by an anonymous person. In his reply, Johri has refuted the claims, the statement added.

Justice Sharma will be the chairman of the committee. The independent committee may take into account and/or probe all allegations of sexual harassment against Mr. Johri while he was employed with the BCCI. All facts and aforesaid alleged transgressions, may be placed before the committee. The committee will be free to seek any record or evidence that it desires. Any person desiring to place any fact before the committee is also free to do so.

The statement added that COA member Diana Edulji has asked for Johri be asked to resign and or his contract be terminated. However, the chairman of the COA - Vinod Rai - did not agree with her and felt and independent inquiry was necessary as the tweet was anonymous and pertained to a period much before the CEO joined BCCI.

Edulji, though, agreed to Rai’s proposal after taking legal advice as well as soliciting view-points from other relevant quarters.