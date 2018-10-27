India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl first
Leading the series 1-0, the hosts will be bolstered with the inclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the squad.
The absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah saw Indian bowling unit being clobbered for 320-plus runs in the previous two games.
Live updates
West Indies 11/0 in 4 overs
Bumrah again asks a lot of questions to the two left-handed batsmen and it looks only a matter of time before he gets a breakthrough. He has another leg-before appeal but the umpire turns him down. India decide to review it. Umpire Shamshuddin is right as Hawk Eye shows the ball pitched way outside leg stump. India lose a review early but it’s yet another very good over from Bumrah.
West Indies 10/0 in 3 overs
Bhuvneshwar offers Hemraj some width and bounce off the first ball and the left-hander obliges, punching him for four through the off side. Bhuvi recovers well, except for a wide down the leg side.
West Indies 4/0 in 2 overs
It’s Bumrah from the other end and he gets some good bounce off the pitch like Bhuvi. They’ll like that, the Indian pacers. Bumrah almost traps Hemraj in front but the batsman seemed to have got some bat on it. Replays confirm there was an inside edge. Good start by Bumrah on his return to the team – a maiden over.
West Indies 4/0 in 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar immediately gets some movement off the pitch but strays a bit too far down the leg to Powell, who flicks it between mid-wicket and mid-on for a boundary. Bhuvi almost finds his edge two deliveries later with one angling away from the left-hander.
1.29 pm: We’re almost ready to go. Chandrapaul Hemraj and Kieran Powell are opening for the Windies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for India.
Windies XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.
“Looks like a nice and hard wicket, with even grass covering. The ball comes on much better in the evening and we’ll back ourselves to chase a score down,” - Kohli
Umesh, Shami and Jadeja out Bhuvi, Bumrah, Khaleel in for India.
India have won the toss and chosen to bowl first.
Pitch report: Little bit of grass on the surface in Pune, says Gavaskar. Fast bowlers will get some movement, but once the seam flattens out, it’ll favour the batsmen. Expects another 300-plus score.
Windies coach Stuart Law is convinced his team’s fine performance so far has forced India to bring back Bumrah, Bhuvi into the team. Read here.
It turned out to be a serious enough reality check for India after West Indies salvaged a morale-boosting tie in the second game in Vishakapatnam. So much so that the selectors recalled front-line pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah back in action for the third ODI in Pune on Saturday in hopes of improving India’s bowling performance.
A well-oiled India hammered the Windies in the series opener in Guwahati by eight wickets, but the gritty visitors made a statement of sorts in Visakhapatnam, by denying the hosts a victory and a chance to go 2-0 ahead in the five-match rubber.