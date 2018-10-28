Al Quwa Al Jawiya, aka the Air Force Club of Iraq, completed a hat-trick of AFC Cup titles, defeating Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan 2-0 at the Basra Sport City Stadium on Saturday.

Air Force had defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 in the 2016 AFC Cup final, followed by a 1-0 triumph over Istiklol of Tajikistan in 2017. Altyn Asyr were the conquerors of Bengaluru FC in the Inter-Zonal semi-final, triumphing 5-3 on aggregate.

The Air Force captain, Hammadi Ahmed, had the first clear-cut chance of the match when Ibrahim Bayesh crossed from the right, but the former’s shot failed to trouble the opposition keeper.

It was Ahmed who would open the scoring for his team after Altyn Asyr defender failed to clear a routine ball. The Iraqi number 10 finished for his eighth AFC Cup goal of the season to give his team the lead midway through the first half.

Later, Bayesh would double Air Force’s lead, as Sameh Saeed’s cross was met with a precision header. Altyn Asyr were handed a lifeline when the referee decided to award the Central Asians a penalty, but Selim Nurmuradov botched his attempt, kicking it way over the crossbar.

The visitors were however, unable to make a dent in Air Force’s defence as the Iraqis held on for an unprecedented third straight triumph in the competition in front of a home crowd.