UP Yoddha win their third match in Pro Kabaddi League Season VI as they defeated Dabang Delhi KC.

This match saw four raiders, Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit for Dabang Delhi KC and Prashant Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav for UP Yoddha, achieve a Super 10. Yogesh Hooda came in as a super-sub for Delhi, as he grabbed three tackle points, the most for them in the match. Shrikant Jadhav’s efforts turned the match on its heels as he tackled Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal in the dying moments.

Dabang Delhi started the raids as they lost the toss to UP Yoddha who opted to choose a side. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit raided well with bonus points and touch points regularly. They started to run away with the lead by the fourth minute with a score of 6-3.

UP Yoddha made successful tackles on the raiders of Delhi with Narender and Nitesh Kumar targeting Naveen and Chandran Ranjit. With the raiders out on the bench, the team started to crumble.

Prashant Kumar Rai inflicted an All-Out on Delhi in the 12th minute with a Super Raid on Ravinder Pahal and Chandran Ranjit to take a lead of 12-14. Shrikant Jadhav got a Super Raid to take Ravinder Pahal, Viraj Landge and Vishal Mane and take the lead away to 14-21. The half ended with the score reading 17-25.

The second half saw Dabang Delhi trying to make a comeback with strong defensive display. They took regular tackle points to reduce the difference to 5 points in the 21st minute of the match to 20-25. Azad came in as a substitute and helped UP Yoddha inflict a Super Tackle on Naveen Kumar after they were reduced to two men in the 26th minute.

Chandran Ranjit getting two touch points in the 27th minute on Amit Narwal and Nitesh Kumar led to UP Yoddha being All-Out as the very next raid saw Prashant Kumar Rai being caught by Vishal Mane and making it 27-31. With touch and tackle points being grabbed by Dabang Delhi, they equalised the score in the 30th minute.

The game continued to be neck and neck as each team would get a point and the other countered it till the 36th minute. The 40th minute raid by Shrikant Jadhav saw Delhi lose both their corners and the match 36-38.

Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates

Image courtesy: Pro Kabaddi League

Haryana Steelers won the match against Patna Pirates to win their third match in Pro Kabaddi League Season VI. Patna Pirates lost another home game to continue their dismal home league.

Monu Goyat’s absence had no effect on Haryana Steelers as they defeated Patna with ease. Pardeep Narwal getting his 700th raid point had no effect on the match as he couldn’t inspire his team to a victory. Vikas Kandola and Naveen made great raids to get Super 10s.

A jersey pull in the 7th minute on Pardeep Narwal to make it 7-6. Vikas kandola and Mayur started to make great raids as they started to increase the lead to 5 points by the 14th minute with 10-15 in Haryana’s favour. Patna didn’t let Haryana run away with the lead in half time as they came back strong to reduce the gap to 2 points with 15-17 being the score on half time.

Naveen after coming back made a Super Raid to take away Jawahar, Vikas Kale and Vijay out of the mat to make it 21-31 in the 28th minute. Patna Pirates were inflicted another All-Out in the 33rd minute to take the gap out of their reach completely with 23-38.

Patna tried to reduce the gap to not give Haryana another point but the gap was too large to reduce as the match ended with the Pirates losing to Haryana Steelers 32-43.