India v West Indies, 4th ODI, live: Keemo Paul dismisses a well-set Shikhar Dhawan
All updates from the fourth ODI between India and West Indies.
Live updates
After 13 overs, India 75/1 - Rohit 28, Kohli 1
Holder continuing, that’s his 6th over already. Just three runs from that over. Kohli, watchful as ever to start with.
Meanwhile, Nurse is back on the field. Good news for the Windies, then.
After 12 overs, India 73/1 - DHAWAN GONE!
An eventful first over from Keemo Paul! Tries the short ball tactic against Dhawan from the word go, concedes four byes followed by a pull in front of square by Dhawan. Another short ball, but this one is straight to midwicket! Soft dismissal for Dhawan in his 30s once again. And then Paul does the ‘Dhawan thigh-five’ celebration and the Indian batsman smiles as he walks off!
After 11 overs, India 63/0 - Rohit 26, Dhawan 34
Holder continues after the powerplay as the field spreads out. The Windies captain keeps bowling well outside the off (strategy?) for both the batsmen, Rohit punishes him with a boundary off the last ball.
Confirmation that Nurse has walked off the pitch. And correction, it was his right shoulder. The bowling arm. He looked in some pain, will be a blow for Windies if he can’t bowl anymore.
After 10 overs, India 56/0 - Rohit 21, Dhawan 33
End of the first powerplay. This is a good start for India, as they avoid losing a wicket and have scored at a good clip. A typical Dhawan-Rohit powerplay, when they get going.
Ashley Nurse concedes three singles in that over but concern for Windies as he holds his left shoulder repeatedly and looks to be in some pain.
After 9 overs, India 53/0 - Rohit 19, Dhawan 32
Just one run of the bat in that Holder over, that included a wide. Steady from the Windies captain as Rohit seems to have dropped the anchor with Dhawan doing the heavy-lifting.
After 8 overs, India 51/0 - Rohit 18, Dhawan 32
Ashley Nurse is brought into the attack keeping his success against Dhawan in mind? But it’s back-to-back fours for Dhawan to bring up India’s fifty. One confident cut but that’s followed by a lofted off drive. Dangerous.
First 50 opening partnership for India in the series as well.
The openers are setting up for the long haul and that usually means trouble for the opposition
2.05 pm: ODI in Mumbai and the stands are packed. Now that hasn’t happened for a while. Ticket prices playing a role? Or too many free pass holders not turning up?
After 7 overs, India 42/0 - Rohit 17, Dhawan 24
BOOM! Another six! The commentators observe how Dhawan looks so much in control when he’s looking to just time the ball and muscle it. Makes this six look easy, Roach angles it in to his pads from around the wicket and it’s launched over midwicket,
2.00 pm: Some additional reading for you. One man who’s not with this Windies team (and won’t be anymore): the enigma that is DJ Bravo.
After 6 overs, India 34/0 - Rohit 16, Dhawan 17
Another over, another six! Dhawan seems to have got his eye in. Full from Roach and Dhawan just times this over square leg for six.
After 5 overs, India 25/0 - Rohit 16, Dhawan 8
After an outside edge that fell short of slip, Rohit Sharma dances down the track and *almost* hits the ball out of the ground! 99 metres long... monster hit!
Interesting over though. Apart from that six, Roach got Rohit to edge short of first slip on two different occasions and made Dhawan play a false shot that was in the air for a while but fell away from mid-wicket and mid-on.
After 4 overs, India 16/0 - Rohit 10, Dhawan 5
First boundary-less over of the day as Rohit and Dhawan look to rotate strike. Three singles in that over by Holder.
After 3 overs, India 13/0 - Rohit 9, Dhawan 4
Shikhar Dhawan gets going with an elegant off drive off Roach for four. All timing, there. Just a gentle push. And that’s that for the over, the rest five are dot balls. Watchful start by India, this.
After 2 overs, India 9/0 - Rohit 9, Dhawan 0
Another boundary to Rohit Sharma off the first ball of Holder’s over and another lofted shot through the offside. Didn’t seem to be in control of this one. Asks for a change of bat immediately. That boundary is followed by five dot balls, as Rohit shoulders arms repeatedly (almost as if he’s forcing himself to leave the balls wide)
After 1 over, India 5/0 - Rohit 5, Dhawan 0
First ball, short and wide by Roach, and Rohit Sharma helps himself to a lofted cut through point. Intentionally kept high. Loud appeal for LBW against Dhawan, but there was a big inside edge.
1.30 pm: There’s a ringing the bell ceremony at CCI, Mumbai to signal the return of international cricket. And who better than Sachin Tendulkar to do it, eh?
We are all set for the first ball. Roach to Rohit.
1.24 pm: A reminder that India’s opening partnership hasn’t clicked in this series so far.
1.22 pm: Something to keep you occupied till the match starts...
1.19 pm: CONFIRMATION OF PLAYING XIs
INDIA
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (W), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah
WINDIES
Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (W), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
1.15 pm: This encounter also marks the return of international cricket to the Brabourne stadium, which last hosted a Test in 2009 and an ODI back in 2006. The last international match at the venue was a Test match between India and Sri Lanka back in 2009 when India sealed their ascent to the top of Test rankings for the first time since its inception with Virender Sehwag in supreme form. The last time India played an ODI at this venue? 1995! Rishabh Pant and Khaleel Ahmed wasn’t even born.
While action returns to a forgotten venue steeped in history with drama surrounding the decision, there has been enough intrigue created on the field as well after the first three matches.
1.10 pm: Poll alert:
1.06 pm: Two changes as expected for India: Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja back in the playing XI. Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal (surprisingly?) miss out. Keemo Paul replaces Obed McCoy for Windies.
1.00 pm: TOSS! Four wins out of four for Virat Kohli... and India will bat first.
12.56 pm: It’s funny how things work in cricket sometimes. Kedar Jadhav, on Thursday, after making a comeback from his Asia Cup injury at the Deodhar Trophy, created a stir when he revealed his surprise at not being selected for the third, fourth and fifth ODIs against West Indies. The chief selector shot back saying he has a history of fitness issues. But a day later, on the night before the third ODI in Pune, he was drafted into the squad for the last two matches, his tryst with fitness not a concern anymore seemingly. And later on Saturday night, his name found a mention in Virat Kohli’s post-match conference, as one of the solutions to restore balance to the Indian side.
Talk about a whirlwind three days and a case of absence making the heart grow fonder.
Preview: India face familiar problems.
12.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the fourth ODI between India and West Indies.
With predictions of a walk-in-the-park series for India already thrown out of the window, Virat Kohli’s team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have moved on from a dismal Test series and given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the one-day format.
And with the series on the line, India look to find the ‘perfect’ balance in their playing eleven when they take on a resurgent Windies side on Monday.
Which way is this match going to go?