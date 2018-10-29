“He has all the makings of a world-class boxer,” is how India’s high-performance coach Santiago Nieva described young Sachin Siwach, a former youth champion and one of the brightest young talents waiting in the wings.

Calculative, lightening-sharp reflexes and counter-punching that can catch opponents off guard are some of Sachin’s trademark moves in the ring. On Monday, the 19-year-old cruised to his second win in the senior national championship in Pune. Despite decorating his CV with several eye-catching wins, Sachin knows he has his task cut out.

There is heavy competition in his weight category, 52 kg. Gaurav Solanki has had a memorable past year. In the near future, Asian Games champion Amit Panghal will also be moving up to 52 kg to participate in the Olympics. The teenager welcomes the competition but feels he was unfairly left out of the Asian Games squad.

“I was hoping that there would be a trial and I was eager to be on the bus for Asian Games. However, that did not happen,” Sachin told Scroll.in. Disheartened and hurt, Sachin even wrote to the Boxing Federation of India for a trial, but that had no effect on his fortunes. “I requested the federation for a trial. I was sparring with Gaurav Solanki and had the confidence to make it.”

Sachin also revealed that he was baffled with certain decisions that were in place at the time. “There was a trial for the 60 kg category, which I didn’t understand. Manish [Kaushik] was doing well and Shiva Thapa is an international level boxer. If they don’t want a trial in place, at least let it be uniform across weight categories.”

He added, “My request was ignored. If they had only had a trial in place....I mean, we just got one medal from the Games but could have easily ended up with two or three.”

Just like Railways teammate Gaurav Bidhuri, Sachin has a point to prove in the ongoing men’s Nationals, his first at the senior level after missing the cut last year. With India’s coaches and officials in the stands, he could not have asked for a better chance to redeem himself.

A lot, though, has changed in the Bhiwani-based boxer’s life in the recent past. Earlier in the year, he was fell ill and lost a few kilos. And not for the first time in his life, Sachin’s skinny frame was under the scanner. As a hopeful 10-year-old, renowned coach Sanjay Swaran nearly rejected him because of the youngster’s frame.

“I used to fight in 49 kg during my youth. Since January [when I fell ill] I have recovered.”

Sachin pointed out that the turning point in his career was the switch in the weight category, which came soon after registering a consolation win for India in the World Series of Boxing. “I participated in WSB and then I changed my weight to 52 kg. I picked up the nuances of international boxing. In youth boxing, power plays a key role. Here, it’s a lot different as it is technique that takes precedence. Even fitness-wise, there is more focus on strength training..there are plenty of facets about my game that I still need to develop.”

Unlike many parents who turn their kids away from the brutal world of boxing, Sachin’s parents were an encouraging lot. How does Sachin view the sea of highs and lows that have beset his fledgling career in the recent past. “My confidence has improved,” he said. “I am a lot more composed. Of course, the way a young boxer thinks is a lot different from the way of an experienced boxer.”

So far, Sachin’s performances have had the gallery at the Army Sports Institute collectively sit up and take notice. There is a lot riding on him since he was, not long ago, billed as one of the brightest young talents in Asia. And, he has a solid reason to believe that there will be a new name in India’s elite list of World Championship medallists: “In Russia, I won a bout during the WSB and won my youth championship there. I am hoping that that streak will continue in my favourite hunting ground.”