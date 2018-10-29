Kerala Blasters hit back from two goals down to hold Jamshedpur 2-2 in an Indian Super League match at the JRD Tata Stadium on Monday. Tim Cahill and Michael Soosairaj gave the home team a comfortable lead in the first half. Slavisa Stojanovic, who missed a penalty for Kerala, and CK Vineeth rescued a point for the Blasters.

The hosts started with Tim Cahill starting up front supported by Sergio Cidoncha. Kerala started with Vineeth and Stojanovic in attack, supported by Keiziron Kezito and Halicharan Narzary.

It was Cahill who scored this ISL season’s fastest goal by getting ahead of his marker during a corner and heading it home past the returning Subrata Paul. Soosairaj, signed this season from Chennai City, soon doubled the lead on the half-hour mark.

From a throw-in, Cidoncha let the ball slide in between his legs towards Soosairaj, who curled it home with aplomb for his first goal in Jamshedpur colours. At half-time, David James made no changes, bringing on Cyril Kali and Sahal Abdul Samad.

The Blasters were handed a lifeline when Sanjay Balmuchu brought Stojanovic down in the box. The Serbian stepped forward to take the penalty but Paul denied him with a save. He would make no mistake 20 minutes later as substitute Len Doungel’s cross was met with a ferocious volley to bring the Blasters back into the the game.

It was Doungel again, who made the difference later on, as he reached the byline, cut it back to Vineeth, who slotted it in between Tiri’s legs. Kerala took the game late on to Jamshedpur, who managed to hang on for the draw.

This was Jamshedpur’s fourth draw in five games, taking them fourth with 7 points. For Kerala, this was a third straight stalemate as they remained seventh with 6 points.