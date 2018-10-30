The Indian cricket team players recently got the permission to bring their wives and girlfriends with them on overseas tours, provided they join the squad 10 days after the series commences.

The Indian players have reportedly forwarded some more requests to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, pertaining to next year’s World Cup. One of the requests is quite bizarre.

Virat Kohli and Co have asked if their wives can travel with them for the entire World Cup, which will be held in the United Kingdom next year from May 30 to July 15. They have also asked if the team can travel between venue cities by train rather than bus, so that their wives can accompany them, reported The Indian Express. But this was the most bizarre request – the players have asked for bananas to be made available for them to eat during the tour, according to the report.

The requests were made after India’s tour of the United Kingdom earlier this year, the report added.

“Apparently, the England cricket board failed to serve the Indian team the fruit of their choice during the tour,” the report quoted an unnamed official as saying. “But the CoA (BCCI’s Committee of Administrators) was amused by the request and said that the players should have told the team manager to buy bananas on the BCCI’s expenses.”

The official added, “There were other demands about booking hotels with a proper gym and discussions about the duration and protocol regarding wives accompanying players on tours.”

The report said the CoA was unsure about the request to allow the team to travel by train since it would present security concerns. The request was made after the CoA had earlier ruled that wives of players will not be allowed to travel on the team’s bus, the report said.

The CoA had only recently ruled that cricketers’ wives and girlfriends will be allowed to join them on tours after the first 10 days. The CoA had met Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and vice-captain Rohit Sharma in Hyderabad earlier this month to discuss the matter.

Opinion has been divided across the world over whether wives and children should accompany teams during major tours. Many cricketing nations have restricted family time. The matter also came to the fore during the Fifa World Cup when some nations allowed wives and girlfriends to stay with the players while a few others put restrictions on their presence.