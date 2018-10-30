Rohit Sharma, in more ways than one, was at home in the fourth ODI against West Indies in Mumbai on Monday. While India may not have played a ODI at the Brabourne Stadium for more than two decades, Rohit has played plenty at the venue during his early days at the Cricket Club of India, a venue steeped in history. He has also enjoyed a good record there. He became the first Indian to score a T20 century, when he made 101* against Gujarat in 2007. He scored a first-class triple century in 2009, also against Gujarat.

And on Monday, he scored the first ever ODI century at Brabourne.

When he got out on 162, however, the prevalent feeling was that he missed out on a double century. After having reached his 100 in the 33rd over, Rohit had accelerating like only he can and the signs were ominous for the Windies bowlers. It just goes to show how Rohit has made a habit of making a start count.

A league of his own

The Daddy Hundred specialists in ODIs Player 150-plus scores 200-plus scores Rohit Sharma 7 3 Sachin Tendulkar 5 1 David Warner 5 0 Virat Kohli 4 0 Hashim Amla 4 0 Chris Gayle 4 0 Sanath Jayasuriya 4 0

Rohit Sharma is already in a league of his own when it comes to scoring 150-plus in an ODI innings. The Hitman has managed it seven times while the next on the list David Warner (at five) is going to be out of action for a while more. Only Virat Kohli (at four) is any threat to Rohit for his place at the top of that particular table.

Another feature of Rohit’s recent ODI exploits is his conversation rate.

As the table below shows, in ODIs since January 2016, out of the 22 times Rohit Sharma has crossed 50, he has gone to make a century 13 times. And five of those are scores of 140 and more.

Rohit Sharma's 50-plus scores since Jan 2016 Runs Strike Rate

Opposition (Ground) Date of match 171* 104.9 v Australia (Perth) 12 Jan 2016 124 97.63 v Australia (Brisbane) 15 Jan 2016 99 91.66 v Australia (Sydney) 23 Jan 2016 70 107.69 v New Zealand (Visakhapatnam) 29 Oct 2016 91 76.47 v Pakistan (Birmingham) 4 Jun 2017 78 98.73 v Sri Lanka (The Oval) 8 Jun 2017 123* 95.34 v Bangladesh (Birmingham) 15 Jun 2017 54 120 v Sri Lanka (Pallekele) 24 Aug 2017 124* 85.51 v Sri Lanka (Pallekele) 27 Aug 2017 104 118.18 v Sri Lanka (Colombo) 31 Aug 2017 71 114.51 v Australia (Indore) 24 Sep 2017 65 118.18 v Australia (Bengaluru) 28 Sep 2017 125 114.67 v Australia (Nagpur) 1 Oct 2017 147 106.52 v New Zealand (Kanpur) 29 Oct 2017 208* 135.94 v Sri Lanka (Mohali) 13 Dec 2017 115 91.26 v South Africa (Port Elizabeth) 13 Feb 2018 137* 120.17 v England (Nottingham) 12 Jul 2018 52 133.33 v Pakistan (Dubai) 19 Sep 2018 83* 79.8 v Bangladesh (Dubai) 21 Sep 2018 111* 93.27 v Pakistan (Dubai) 23 Sep 2018 152* 129.91 v Windies (Guwahati) 21 Oct 2018 162 118.24 v Windies (Mumbai - Brabourne) 29 Oct 2018

When it comes to reaching three figures in the 50-over format, only the Indian captain has been more prolific than Rohit. And just by a count of one, as things stand. While Kohli’s form comes in for effusive praise, Rohit’s numbers since 2015 have been just as prolific.

Most centuries in ODIs since Jan 2015 Player Matches / Runs (Highest score) Average / Strike Rate 100 / 50 Virat Kohli

69 / 3991 (160*) 75.3 / 96.68 17 / 15 Rohit Sharma 66 / 3639 (208*) 63.84 / 97.84 16 / 13 David Warner 56 / 2804 (179) 54.98 / 105.61 12 / 7 Joe Root 78 / 3448 (133*) 57.46 / 89.62 10 / 22 Hashim Amla 66 / 2750 (159) 44.35 / 91.24 9 / 11 Shikhar Dhawan 65 / 2883 (137) 46.5 / 96.84 9 / 14

And when it comes to opening the batsman, Rohit is well ahead of the competition. He has scored nearly 700 more runs than Warner since January 2016, with three more centuries to his name. There is Rohit and then everybody else in this category.

Most prolific ODI openers since Jan 2016 Player Matches Runs 100s / 50s RG Sharma (INDIA) 49 2824 13 / 9 DA Warner (AUS) 41 2152 10 / 5 S Dhawan (INDIA) 45 2138 7 / 10 Q de Kock (SA) 43 2080 5 / 12 JJ Roy (ENG) 55 2074 5 / 9

In his own words, he wasn’t batting in Mumbai with an eye on that fourth double ton.

“While batting, I don’t think about scoring hundreds or double-hundreds. I just want to go bat, score runs and get the team to good positions,” Rohit said after his man-of-the-match performance. “The three double-hundreds that I’ve got, I had never thought about getting them. Even today, in fact, Rayudu was telling me that I can get a double-hundred. But I was just trying to focus on my batting and not think about how I’m going to get to double-hundred.”

Like he has said in the past, and repeated again on Monday, Rohit’s philosophy is simple: if you get to a century and then get out, it’s more often than not your own fault. It’s only a mistake that can get you out at that point. And he has made that philosophy work him for quite often in the past.

If Rohit gets his eye in, the opponents better be afraid.