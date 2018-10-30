Two late goals – one each by Federico Gallego and Bartholomew Ogbeche – helped NorthEast United beat Delhi Dynamos on Tuesday night in New Delhi and reach the summit of the points table.

The Highlanders, who created chances in regular intervals and had more shots on target (4-1) than Delhi, were frustrated of not having been able to score a goal till the 80th minute of the game.

On the 81st minute, Federico Gallego made a swift run from the left, beat the defender, and entered the Delhi box with just the goalkeeper to beat. His powerful shot to the bottom left corner of the net, breached ‘keeper Francisco Dorronsoro, who’d made a few good saves earlier.

Delhi, under pressure, scrambled for an equaliser but they couldn’t get the ball from NorthEast United, who were buoyed by the late goal. The visitors, in three minutes, found another chance as Raheem Tlang passed the ball to Ogbeche, who had only a defender to beat. But the latter was offside.

The free-scoring Nigerian, however, made amends in the 90th minute with a smooth finish that sealed the game for NorthEast. Gallego, who intercepted the ball from Pritam Kotal, rushed towards the Delhi box and passed the ball to Ogbeche, who had just the ‘keeper to beat, which he did.

NorthEast were creating chances from the start. Delhi, in the 26th minute, got away with a contentious decision. Reagan Singh played an aerial ball to Ogbeche, who ran into the opposition box to collect the pass and, with a sublime touch, took it away from Marti Crespi. But the Delhi defender extended his foot to bring Ogbeche down. The Highlanders made a desperate, vociferous appeal to the referee for a penalty but it was turned down.

But it wasn’t just luck that helped Delhi stop the Highlanders, who gathered momentum towards the end of the first half. Five minutes before the half-time, NorthEast created two close chances.

Rowllin Borges, after receiving the cross from Tlang inside the box, showed remarkable poise to bring the the ball to his left and unleash an explosive shot. But Rana Gharami judged the shot well to send it away for a corner kick.

In the ensuing corner, Juan Mascia holed the ball into Mato Grgic, who was lurking near the post. As the latter headed the ball, goalkeeper Dorronsoro leapt and punched it away with his left hand.

Delhi, throughout the match, had just one shot on target and that would bother the team’s coach Josep Gombau before its next game against Jamshedpur FC.

NorthEast, meanwhile, moved to the top of the table after an impressive away win.