First-timers Real Kashmir FC produced the season’s first big upset in the I-League as they defeated defending champions Minerva Punjab FC.

After a 0-0 draw away at Churchill Brothers, Minerva Punjab are left waiting for their first win of the new season with this defeat to Real Kashmir at their home ground in Panchkula.

The first team from the Valley to play in the country’s top-flight, Real Kashmir FC scored the game’s only goal through Gnohere krizo’s 73rd minute strike, giving the rival goalkeeper no chance to stop the ball that was travelling in great speed.

While the result left coach David Robertson and his players ecstatic, the heads totting the stands at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium also applauded the visiting team, moments after it humbled the fancied opponents in their own den.

The emergence of Real Kashmir and their elevation to the I-League is one of the most fascinating story of Indian football in recent times. Real Kashmir last season won the second division league to get promoted into the top flight.

Living up to their coach’s assertion on the eve of the game, Real Kashmir did give the holders a run for their money.

Real Kashmir had a chance to make it 2-0 four minutes after breaking the deadlock, but Minerva Punjab will be kicking themselves as they had a bright start to the second-half but failed to make their chances count.

It was a tight affair and Minerva Punjab FC paid for their profligacy in front of goal.

Minerva Punjab made two changes to their starting line-up that drew 0-0 against Churchill Brothers. Nongdamba Naorem and Manandeep Singh missed out a spot in the starting XI and they were replaced by Makan Chothe and Kouame Alexandre.

Robertson fielded his side in a 3-5-2 formation with Dharmaraj Ravanan, Mason Robertson and Loveday Okechukwu as the three defenders. Brian Mascarenhas, Bazie Armand and Danish Farooq played in the middle of the park with Aaron Katebe and Krizo starting up front.

Four years after inception, Real Kashmir confirmed their place in the topmost tier of Indian football. They became the first team from the valley to qualify for the I-League.

Neroca held at home

In the other match of the day in Imphal, Neroca FC and Gokulam FC drew 1-1. Eduardo Ferreira equalising for the home side Neroca after the Kerala club took the lead through Boaringdao Bodo in the 45th minute.

Gokulam Kerala FC broke their jinx as they won their first-ever point against NEROCA FC since their debut in the league. The Kerala-based side had been at the receiving ends twice in the last edition but they stole a vital point against the Manipuri outfit at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Local boy Bodo opened the scoring for the visitors at the stroke of the half-time but Eduardo Ferriera (59’) nipped in a perfect equaliser to open their tally in the 12th edition of I-League.

Bino George, in the 35th minute, introduced Bodo which played to be the perfect master-stroke by Gokulam Kerala FC manager. The Manipuri lad ripped the NEROCA FC defence apart within 10 minutes of coming on the pitch to shut the noisy crowd.

The move started from the back when skipper Musa rolled it to another local lad Pritam Singh, who flummoxed the NEROCA defenders to put in a nippy ball for an onrushing Bodo who did no mistake to rattle the back of the net leaving the goalkeeper Boerchio stranded.

In the second half, Subash Singh glided a long free-kick to the far end of the D-box and Tondomba headed it down to Malem whose side-footed volley was steered in beautifully by Brazilian defender Eduardo Ferreira to provide the NEROCA FC dugout with much-needed respite.