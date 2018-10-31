India’s top wrestlers have welcomed the proposed central-contract system that has been announced by the Wrestling Federation of India, with Sushil Kumar calling it a much-needed revamp.

On Tuesday, the Wrestling Federation of India revealed their plans to bring around 150 wrestlers under contracts that run across age-groups.

“This revamp in wrestling was long due. It is a welcome step for the growth of wrestling in our country. I am delighted that even the junior wrestlers will be able to reap the benefits now. It would be a huge boost,” said two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar told PTI.

Even Under-15 wrestlers will be brought under the contract system, the WFI has claimed.

Bajrang Punia, the only Indian wrestler to win two World Championship medals, said the contracts will provide a sense of security to all.

“The wrestlers will feel more secure now. This revamp, including the central contracts, will also encourage players to perform well. I am excited to be a part of this change,” the 24-year-old said.

Vinesh Phogat, who won a gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta but missed out on World Championship due to an elbow injury, also hailed the WFI’s move.

“I believe this push was required especially when players get injured or struggle for basic help. Giving incentives to players will not only boost their confidence but will also secure their future as athletes.

“Now, the junior Wrestlers will be more independent financially and will be motivated to give their best right from an early age,” she said.

According to the PTI report, apart from the central contracts, new national rankings as well as United World Wrestling events in India are part of the revamp.